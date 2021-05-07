VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in VSE by 34.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.