VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSEC. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
VSEC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in VSE by 34.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
