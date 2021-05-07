Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $948.70 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $948.70 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00007425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

