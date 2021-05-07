Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

ETR VOS opened at €42.80 ($50.35) on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The stock has a market cap of $751.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.50.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

