Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.90. Vontier shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 29,062 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $48,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

