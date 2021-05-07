Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €231.14 and a 200 day moving average of €174.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

