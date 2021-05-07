Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $181,600.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

