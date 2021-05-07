VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $20.47 million and approximately $104,154.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00783826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.66 or 0.09040538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046590 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.