Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.51 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40.
In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.