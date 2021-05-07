Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.51 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

