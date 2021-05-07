Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

