Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.88 ($1.85).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday.

VMUK opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.47. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

