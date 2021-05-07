Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $84.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1,602.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

