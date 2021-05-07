Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $21.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 652,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

