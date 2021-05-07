Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 315,242 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

