Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.96.

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.36 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

