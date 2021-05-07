Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after buying an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,850,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,478,000 after buying an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 15,412.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 453,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.