Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

