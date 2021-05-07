Vigilare Wealth Management Has $439,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

PINS stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

