Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.25 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

