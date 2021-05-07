Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$373,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,133 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,488.35. Also, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$276,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,468,765.63. Insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock worth $1,897,847 in the last quarter.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

