Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $85,930.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

