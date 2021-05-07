Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.200 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,876 shares of company stock worth $2,217,669 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
