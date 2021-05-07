Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 73.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.