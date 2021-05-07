Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $220.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

