Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 781,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,454,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

