Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
VRTV opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.
