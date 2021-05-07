Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

VRTV opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

