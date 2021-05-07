Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Veritex worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 443,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $128,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,604 shares of company stock worth $3,108,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,540. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

