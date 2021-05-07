Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. 54,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,010. Ventas has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

