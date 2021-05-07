Veles Market Cap Hits $282,022.12 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $282,022.12 and $230.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 64.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,810.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.27 or 0.06097997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.65 or 0.02350185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.56 or 0.00596023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00200667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.00820056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.14 or 0.00667938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.94 or 0.00565542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,541 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,870 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

