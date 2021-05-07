VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $37.70.
VectivBio Company Profile
