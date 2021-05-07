VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $37.70.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

