Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTWRF. HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

