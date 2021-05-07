Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

