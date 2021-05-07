Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

