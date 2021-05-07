Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

