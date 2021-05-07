Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,037 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VYM stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31.

