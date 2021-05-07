Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 479,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 434,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. 97,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

