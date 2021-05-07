Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3,075.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $72.97 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

