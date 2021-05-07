Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $155.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

