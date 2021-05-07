Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVV. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,256,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $20,155,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

