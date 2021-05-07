Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $214.25

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.25 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 205.80 ($2.69). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 209.40 ($2.74), with a volume of 55,795 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.15%.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott purchased 20,000 shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

