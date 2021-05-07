Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.58. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,679. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $260.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

