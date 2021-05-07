Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE:VLO opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

