Vai (VAI) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Vai has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $182.58 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 204,927,716 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

