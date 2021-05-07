USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USNA opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $63,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,125. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

