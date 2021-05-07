US Bancorp DE Sells 573 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.