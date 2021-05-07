US Bancorp DE Sells 1,740 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -293.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

