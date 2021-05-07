US Bancorp DE Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

