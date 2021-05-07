US Bancorp DE Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $471.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

