US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $78,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

