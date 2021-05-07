US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

