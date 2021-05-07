UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

